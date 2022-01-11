city-4th-generation vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Kicks Brand Honda Nissan Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.