In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Kicks
|Brand
|Honda
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4