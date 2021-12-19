Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.4 kmpl
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Engine Type
|1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Electric
|Driving Range
|696 Km
|230 Km
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|No
|Reverse Camera
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹10,39,759
|₹8,43,548
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,29,900
|₹7,98,000
|RTO
|₹71,636
|₹9,000
|Insurance
|₹33,524
|₹36,048
|Accessories Charges
|₹4,699
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,348
|₹18,131