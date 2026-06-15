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Honda city-4th-generation vs MG Comet EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Comet ev
BrandHondaMG
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range-230 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-17.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
696 Km230 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 70 R12
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 70 R12
Width
1695 mm1505 mm
Length
4440 mm2974 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2010 mm
Height
1495 mm1640 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No120000
Warranty (Years)
3No
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
-LED
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
42
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackStarlight Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7597,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,49,800
RTO
71,6369,000
Insurance
33,52434,358
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34817,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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