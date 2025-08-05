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Honda city-4th-generation vs MG Astor

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Astor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Astor
BrandHondaMG
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Astor
MG Astor
Sprint
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl15.43 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineVTi-TECH 1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 55 R17
Width
1695 mm1809 mm
Length
4440 mm4323 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg1303 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2585 mm
Height
1495 mm1650 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres488 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres48 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
No360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
46
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackSangria / Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75910,96,202
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9009,79,100
RTO
71,63668,537
Insurance
33,52448,065
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34823,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with features, including ADASGood designWell-appointed cabin

Cons

No diesel engineNot the most spacious in the cabin

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