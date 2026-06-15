city-4th-generation vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.