city-4th-generation vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Vitara brezza Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.