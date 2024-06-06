HT Auto
Honda city-4th-generation vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl23.2
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km858
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Width
1695 mm1735
Length
4440 mm3845
Kerb Weight
1063 kg875
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450
Height
1495 mm1530
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Bootspace
510 litres268
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7596,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9005,99,450
RTO
71,63628,808
Insurance
33,52432,817
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34814,219
Expert Rating
-

