In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|S-presso
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3