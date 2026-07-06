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Honda city-4th-generation vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation S-presso
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Width
1695 mm1520 mm
Length
4440 mm3565 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg726 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2380 mm
Height
1495 mm1553 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres240 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres27 litres
Features
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No No
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7593,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9003,49,900
RTO
71,63617,496
Insurance
33,52421,276
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,3488,364

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