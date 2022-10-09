city-4th-generation vs S-Cross Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation S-cross Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 8.39 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.