city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km678 Km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75914,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90012,74,000
RTO
71,6361,39,400
Insurance
33,52460,909
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34831,699
