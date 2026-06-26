In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Fronx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Fronx
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4