In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Eeco
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4