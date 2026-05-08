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Honda city-4th-generation vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Eeco
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

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Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineK12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km631 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Struts
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15155 / 65 R13
Width
1695 mm1475 mm
Length
4440 mm3675 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg970 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2350 mm
Height
1495 mm1825 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres32 litres
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7595,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9005,20,900
RTO
71,63629,836
Insurance
33,52433,194
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34812,561

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