city-4th-generation vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Celerio x Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.