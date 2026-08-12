hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carscity-4th-generation vs Brezza

Honda city-4th-generation vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Brezza
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders4-

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Width
1695 mm1790 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1495 mm1685 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres48 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
DriverYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
Halogen-
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,39,900
RTO
71,63660,793
Insurance
33,52434,947
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34817,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+.
If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick
28 Jul 2026
The deliveries of the Brezza facelift have now started.
2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift deliveries begin
29 Jul 2026
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers