In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Brezza
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|-