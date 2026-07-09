city-4th-generation vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Alto Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.