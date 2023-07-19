In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4