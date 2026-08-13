city-4th-generation vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.