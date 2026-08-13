In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3