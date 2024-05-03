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Honda city-4th-generation vs Mahindra XUV300

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs XUV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Xuv300
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
W2 1.2 Petrol
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm200 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Width
1695 mm1821 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1495 mm1627 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres257 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres42 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7599,07,858
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,99,000
RTO
71,63664,930
Insurance
33,52443,428
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34819,513
Expert Rating
-

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