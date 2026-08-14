city-4th-generation vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.