city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl15
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
696 Km900
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75915,22,048
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90012,77,169
RTO
71,6361,64,476
Insurance
33,52463,033
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34832,354
