In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Scorpio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Scorpio
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|14.44 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4