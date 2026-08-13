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Honda city-4th-generation vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Scorpio
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15235 / 65 R17
Width
1695 mm1820 mm
Length
4440 mm4456 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2680 mm
Height
1495 mm1995 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres60 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000 km
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
-No
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75915,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90012,99,700
RTO
71,6361,93,757
Insurance
33,52481,572
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34833,864

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