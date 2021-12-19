Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Mileage (ARAI)
|17.4 kmpl
|17.33
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Engine Type
|1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
|1.5L Turbocharged I4
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Driving Range
|696 Km
|779.85
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹10,39,759
|₹14,46,278
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹9,29,900
|₹12,42,157
|RTO
|₹71,636
|₹1,60,100
|Insurance
|₹33,524
|₹43,521
|Accessories Charges
|₹4,699
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹22,348
|₹31,086