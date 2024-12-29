In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Marazzo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Marazzo
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 14.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|17.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4