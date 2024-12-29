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Honda city-4th-generation vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Marazzo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
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Instrument Cluster
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Headlight
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl17.33 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5L Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Driving Range
696 Km779.85 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.25
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwist Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15215 / 65 R16
Width
1695 mm1866 mm
Length
4440 mm4585 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2760 mm
Height
1495 mm1774 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person8 Person
Bootspace
510 litres190 litres
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 liters
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 km
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75916,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90014,05,900
RTO
71,6361,87,738
Insurance
33,52465,764
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34835,677

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