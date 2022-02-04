city-4th-generation vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Kuv100 nxt Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.