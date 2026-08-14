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Honda city-4th-generation vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda city-4th-generation and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation E2o-plus
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage17.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1497 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineElectric Motor
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Driving Range
696 Km110 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15165 / 60 R14
Width
1695 mm1575 mm
Length
4440 mm3590 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg932 kg
Wheelbase
2600 mm2258 mm
Height
1495 mm1585 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Bootspace
510 litres135 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
3No
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackUnpainted
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4No
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7599,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9008,81,425
RTO
71,63661,700
Insurance
33,52450,030
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34821,346

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