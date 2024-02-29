In 2024 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. city-4th-generation vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Honda Kia Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4