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Honda city-4th-generation vs Kia Sonet

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Kia Sonet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Sonet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Sonet
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 7.32 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18.4 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sonet
Kia Sonet
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl18.4 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Width
1695 mm1790 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2500 mm
Height
1495 mm1570 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres385 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeatherette
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,33,592
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,31,900
RTO
71,63660,233
Insurance
33,52440,959
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34817,917
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sporty looks Exhaustive feature listADAS

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

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