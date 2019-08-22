HT Auto
Honda city-4th-generation vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl21
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5L CRDI VGT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
696 Km1050
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
10,39,75912,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90010,65,000
RTO
71,6361,33,125
Insurance
33,52443,684
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34826,702
