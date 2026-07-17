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Honda city-4th-generation vs Kia Seltos

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Seltos Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Seltos
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl17.9 to 20.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineSmartStream G1.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Width
1695 mm1830 mm
Length
4440 mm4460 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2690 mm
Height
1495 mm1635 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres447 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres47 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control,
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower with Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody-Coloured
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75912,75,869
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90010,99,000
RTO
71,6361,21,900
Insurance
33,52454,469
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34827,423

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