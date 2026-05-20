In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|D-max
|Brand
|Honda
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|-