city-4th-generation vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Verna [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.