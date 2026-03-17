In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Verna Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Verna
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|4