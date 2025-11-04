In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3