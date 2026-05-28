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Honda city-4th-generation vs Hyundai Venue

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Venue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Venue
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 8 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl18.5 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC EngineKappa 1.2-litre MPi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km812.25 km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Width
1695 mm1800 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2520 mm
Height
1495 mm1665 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres375 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
NoYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7599,08,854
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,99,900
RTO
71,63664,993
Insurance
33,52443,461
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34819,534

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