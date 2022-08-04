city-4th-generation vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Santro Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.