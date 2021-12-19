HT Auto
HomeCompare Carscity-4th-generation vs i20 N Line

Honda city-4th-generation vs Hyundai i20 N Line

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.0 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75911,26,000
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9009,99,490
RTO
71,63681,964
Insurance
33,52444,046
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34824,202

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars