city-4th-generation vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation I20 [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.