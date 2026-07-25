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Honda city-4th-generation vs Hyundai i20

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai i20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai i20 Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era Petrol Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. i20: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 17.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs i20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation I20
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl16 to 17.75 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
i20
Hyundai i20
Era Petrol Manual
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Headlight
Front Left Side
Antenna
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.2 l Kappa
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 70 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15185 / 70 R14
Width
1695 mm1775 mm
Length
4440 mm3995 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2580 mm
Height
1495 mm1505 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres311 L
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessManual Key-Operated
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only Power Windows
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front Only
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
-No
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7596,58,260
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9005,99,001
RTO
71,63623,960
Insurance
33,52434,799
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34814,148
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot space
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai i20:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-...
Applicable on i20era-petrol-manual & 16 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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