In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Exter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Exter
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-