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Honda city-4th-generation vs Hyundai Exter

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Exter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Exter
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1997 cc
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl19 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm113.8 Nm@4000 r/min
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm81.8 bhp@6000 r/min
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15165/70 R14
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15165/70 R14
Width
1695 mm1723 mm
Length
4440 mm3830 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2450 mm
Height
1495 mm1643 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person-
Bootspace
510 litres-
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 L
Features
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes - Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Gear Indicator
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Shift Indicator
No-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7596,48,215
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9005,80,600
RTO
71,63632,224
Insurance
33,52435,391
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34813,932
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
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