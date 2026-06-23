city-4th-generation vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.