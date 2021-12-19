HT Auto
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl16.6
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Enginei-VTEC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
696 Km664
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
31
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,7598,56,666
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,9007,65,106
RTO
71,63659,887
Insurance
33,52431,173
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34818,413
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

