In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Elevate Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Elevate
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4