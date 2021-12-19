HT Auto
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl15.31 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km612 Km
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
33
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75912,76,892
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90010,99,900
RTO
71,6361,21,990
Insurance
33,52454,502
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34827,445

