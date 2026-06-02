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Honda city-4th-generation vs Honda Elevate

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Honda Elevate, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Elevate Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Elevate
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 9.3 Lakhs₹ 11.6 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 kmpl15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
Engine Capacity1497 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
city-4th-generation
Honda city-4th-generation
City SV Petrol
₹9.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda city-4th-generation Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl15.31 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Engine Type
1.5 L i-VTEC Engine1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4600 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
696 Km612 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam axle, Coil springTorsion beam with Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15-
Width
1695 mm1790 mm
Length
4440 mm4312 mm
Kerb Weight
1063 kg-
Wheelbase
2600 mm2650 mm
Height
1495 mm1650 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
510 litres458 litres
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres40 litres
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
33
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cruise Control
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
--
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Gesture Control
No-
Speakers
4-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBeige & Black
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,39,75913,45,089
Ex-Showroom Price
9,29,90011,59,890
RTO
71,6361,27,989
Insurance
33,52456,710
Accessories Charges
4,6990
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
22,34828,911
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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