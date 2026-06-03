In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Yaris Comparison