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Honda City vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandHondaToyota
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
447 L373 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
4594 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600 mm
Height
1489 mm1645 mm
Width
1748 mm1795 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsAutomatic Climate Control
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
4 Speakers2
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen-
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57212,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,90011,31,000
RTO
1,31,9901,25,730
Insurance
58,18212,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88827,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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