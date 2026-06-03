In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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