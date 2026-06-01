In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-