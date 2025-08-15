In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-