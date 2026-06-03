In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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