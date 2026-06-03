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Honda City vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Innova Hycross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Innova hycross
BrandHondaToyota
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 18.86 Lakhs
Range-839 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
GX 7 STR
₹18.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCTNGA
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm209 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm173 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent Torsion beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
447 L-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres52 litres
Length
4594 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2850 mm
Height
1489 mm1785 mm
Width
1748 mm1845 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECONEco
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch8 inch
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57221,79,506
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,90018,86,200
RTO
1,31,9902,09,700
Insurance
58,18283,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88846,846
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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