In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-