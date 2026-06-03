In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Glanza Comparison