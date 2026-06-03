In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Tigor Comparison