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HomeCompare CarsCity vs Punch EV [2024-2026]

Honda City vs Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Punch ev [2024-2026]
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch EV [2024-2026]
Tata Punch EV [2024-2026]
Smart 3.3
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 70 R15
Bootspace
447 L366 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
4594 mm3857 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1489 mm1633 mm
Width
1748 mm1742 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesNo
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Speakers
4 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screenNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57210,49,577
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9009,99,000
RTO
1,31,99011,000
Insurance
58,18239,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88822,559
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
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