In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)