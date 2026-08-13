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Honda City vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Tata Punch, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Punch
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootNo
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower-assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
447 L366 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
4594 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2445 mm
Height
1489 mm1615 mm
Width
1748 mm1742 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes-
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsManual
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic-
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
Gear-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront Only
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)3
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity-
Speakers
4 SpeakersNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen-
Voice Command
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,5726,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9005,59,000
RTO
1,31,99031,360
Insurance
58,18234,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88813,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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