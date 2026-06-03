In 2026, when choosing between the Honda City and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs